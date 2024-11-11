Indore Police & Pisarv Technologies Conduct Successful Trial Of Anti-Drone System

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Marking a significant milestone in the field of security and technological innovation, Pisarv Technologies, a city based drone and defence technology company, successfully conducted a trial run of their advanced anti-drone system in collaboration with the Indore Police at Kanadiya Police Station, an official said on Saturday.

The state-of-the-art anti-drone system demonstrated exceptional efficiency during the trial. It is capable of accurately distinguishing between drones, birds, and other flying objects. One of the key features of this system is that it detects any suspicious or enemy drone entering a range of up to a kilometre and immediately triggers an alarm to alert the security forces.

Following the alarm, security personnel can swiftly take action to neutralise the drone. This is one of the first times in India that an anti-drone system has been tested in collaboration with the police force, signifying a major advancement in national security measures.

The company will deploy this system as soon as possible to bolster the nation's defence infrastructure and provide an effective tool for security agencies. This trial was conducted under the guidance of DCP (Zone-2) Abhinay Vishwakarma and additional DCP Amrendra Singh and showcased a new dimension in security capabilities.

The trial was led by Pisarv Technologies' CEO, Abhisek Mishra, along with Durgesh Shukla, Roshani Shukla, and Akshat Singh Chauhan with significant support from ACP (Khajrana) Kundan Mandloi and Kanadiya Police Station team.