 Indore Police & Pisarv Technologies Conduct Successful Trial Of Anti-Drone System
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Police & Pisarv Technologies Conduct Successful Trial Of Anti-Drone System

Indore Police & Pisarv Technologies Conduct Successful Trial Of Anti-Drone System

It detects any suspicious or enemy drone entering a range of up to a kilometre and immediately triggers an alarm to alert the security forces.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 08:47 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Marking a significant milestone in the field of security and technological innovation, Pisarv Technologies, a city based drone and defence technology company, successfully conducted a trial run of their advanced anti-drone system in collaboration with the Indore Police at Kanadiya Police Station, an official said on Saturday.

The state-of-the-art anti-drone system demonstrated exceptional efficiency during the trial. It is capable of accurately distinguishing between drones, birds, and other flying objects. One of the key features of this system is that it detects any suspicious or enemy drone entering a range of up to a kilometre and immediately triggers an alarm to alert the security forces.

Read Also
Indore: Development Projects Worth ₹9.3 Crore Launched In Two Wards
article-image

Following the alarm, security personnel can swiftly take action to neutralise the drone.  This is one of the first times in India that an anti-drone system has been tested in collaboration with the police force, signifying a major advancement in national security measures.

The company will deploy this system as soon as possible to bolster the nation's defence infrastructure and provide an effective tool for security agencies. This trial was conducted under the guidance of DCP (Zone-2) Abhinay Vishwakarma and additional DCP Amrendra Singh and showcased a new dimension in security capabilities.

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka: Row Over Kashmiri Students' Beards At Govt Nursing College Resolved Amicably, Says Hassan Institute Official
Karnataka: Row Over Kashmiri Students' Beards At Govt Nursing College Resolved Amicably, Says Hassan Institute Official
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cloudy Skies; IMD Predicts Rain For Week
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cloudy Skies; IMD Predicts Rain For Week
Onion Leaves Households In Tears, Nearing ₹100/Kg In Mumbai
Onion Leaves Households In Tears, Nearing ₹100/Kg In Mumbai
Delhi Govt Launches 2 Bus Routes For Schoolchildren & Outer Area Commuters
Delhi Govt Launches 2 Bus Routes For Schoolchildren & Outer Area Commuters

The trial was led by Pisarv Technologies' CEO, Abhisek Mishra, along with Durgesh Shukla, Roshani Shukla, and Akshat Singh Chauhan with significant support from ACP (Khajrana) Kundan Mandloi and Kanadiya Police Station team.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Cannabis Worth ₹ 12.65 Lakh Seized, 2 Held

Madhya Pradesh: Cannabis Worth ₹ 12.65 Lakh Seized, 2 Held

NRIs Evince Interest In Indore Development Authority Building For Parents In Sunset Years

NRIs Evince Interest In Indore Development Authority Building For Parents In Sunset Years

MP: Ayushman Bharat Scheme For Senior Citizens; Only 4.5K Ayushman Cards Issued In 10 Days

MP: Ayushman Bharat Scheme For Senior Citizens; Only 4.5K Ayushman Cards Issued In 10 Days

Indore: 26th National Conference Of Pediatric Infectious Diseases

Indore: 26th National Conference Of Pediatric Infectious Diseases

IIM-Indore Research Presents Framework For How Tourism Companies Can Help Alleviate Women’s Safety...

IIM-Indore Research Presents Framework For How Tourism Companies Can Help Alleviate Women’s Safety...