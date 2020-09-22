Indore: Police negligence exposed, murder case registered one year after victim's death

Indore: Exposing police incompetance, a case of murder has been registered more than one year after a man's body was found lying on a footpath in the Aerodrome police station area.

SP (West) Mahesh Chand Jain has ordered ASP Prashant Choube to investigate the case and also look into the role of the then police station in-charge for the delay in registering the case.

According to police sources, Yogesh (24) was found dead on the footpath of VIP Road in April 2019. The autopsy report showed that Yogesh had died due to assault. The police then took statements of the family members but as they couldn't shed any light on Yogesh's enemies, so the police sat on the case.

The case came to light when SP Jain asked for details of all pending cases of death in the police station. On learning about the details, the SP ordered an immediate registration of a case of murder against unidentified persons.

Sources said at the time of the murder, Ashok Patidar was the Aerodrome TI and ASI Shitla Prasad was the investigation officer of the case. ASP Choube has been asked investigate the negligence on part of the TI and ASI and submit report to the SP.