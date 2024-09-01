 Indore: Police Launches Special Drive Against Criminals, Action Taken Against 250
Heavy police force was seen at busiest squares in the city from Saturday night to Sunday early morning.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
Indore: Police Launches Special Drive Against Criminals, Action Taken Against 250 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Saturday launched a special drive against the criminals and antisocial elements to curb crime in the city. A heavy police force was seen at the busiest squares and sensitive areas.

Police took action against about 250 people for their involvement in the criminal activities. Out of which action was taken against 38 people for driving/riding vehicles under liquor influence.

On the instruction of Commissioner of Police Rakesh Gupta, the DCPs of all four zones constituted various teams and instructed them to take action against the antisocial elements and the people indulged in criminal activities in their respective areas. The police force was deployed at Vijay Nagar Square, LIG Square, Regal Square, Dewas Naka Square, Palasia, Bhanwarkuan and in the western part of the city.

Some teams patrolled in the sensitive areas. During the drive, more than 850 suspects were checked by the police and action was taken against 248 criminals/antisocial elements for their involvement in various criminal activities in the city.

299 warrants including 48 permanent and 101 arrest warrants were also executed by the police. Preventive action was taken against 48 criminals and eight cases were registered against those who consumed liquor at public places.

Police officials deployed at the squares checked hundreds of vehicle drivers/riders using breath analyzer and found 38 drivers/riders under the liquor influence. They were booked under section 185 of Motor Vehicle Act and their vehicles were seized.  

