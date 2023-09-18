Indore: Police Keep Vigil In Waterlogged Area | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Due to excessive rainfall, there was water logging in various parts of the city, especially in low-lying areas, and people living in these areas faced numerous problems.

To help the people overcome problems arising due to the heavy rainfall, the police commissioner deployed policemen in areas where there was heavy flow of water and also water-logged areas to deal with any emergency that might arise.

The police were on high alert throughout the night and were stopping people from crossing culverts where water was overflowing. The cops were closely coordinating with the administrative officials.

The police teams were armed with torches, ropes and other necessary equipment to tackle any untoward situation. With the help of NGOs and other social organisations, they distributed food packets and other essential items to the needy.

The low-lying areas like North Toda, South Toda, Chandrabhaga, Katkatpura, Luniapura, Kulkarni Ka Bhatta, Pardesipura, MIG, Rustam Ka Bagicha, Patnipura, Niranjanpur Basti, area behind Velocity Theatre, Beghumkhedi, Dwarkapuri, Chandan Nagar, Sadar Bazaar, Secunderabad and some other areas were on 'high alert' watchlist of the police.

Residents of these areas were given the numbers of the local police station where they could call for any help.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)