Indore: Police issue 713 challans against traffic violators

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police has issued 713 challans against the traffic violators including school buses, auto rickshaws and others. The police team also imposed a fine on them.

Police officials said that the drive was conducted on Wednesday against the violators. The fines were imposed on 237 school buses, 172 four-wheelers, 72 travel buses, 89 bikes, 84 auto-rickshaws, city vans and others. The police also issued 467 challans against red-light violators.

The police officials said that the drive was launched to improve the traffic management in the city. The police teams were deployed in several areas of the city that keep a watch on commuters ensuring that no rules were broken.

The police also got alert on the e-challan generation and generated several challans. Besides, the Police Quick Response Team (QRT) patrolled the city, ensuring no vehicle parks were parked in the no parking zones which caused inconvenience in traffic.

The team used to make announcements in the several crowded areas of the city for the people and shopkeepers to not let customers park vehicles on roads outside the shops, police officials said.

Police advice to people

Police advised the citizens that they must follow the traffic rules to make the city’s traffic smooth. Avoid talking on the phone while driving. Do not drive vehicles without number plates or broken number plates, do not modify silencers, do not use black films in cars, do not park in no parking zones or on roads and do follow all the guidelines issued by RTO department for standard vehicles.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 04:32 PM IST