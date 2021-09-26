Indore: Police hold function to mark International Deaf Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On International Deaf Day, a felicitation programme was organised by Indore Police and Anand Service Society to commemorate the 19th anniversary of deaf and mute centre being operated at the premises of Tukoganj police station.

The chief guest in the programme was DIG (Indore) Manish Kapooria. In the programme India's first deaf and mute nurse and Kathak dancer Bulbul Panjre, female entrepreneur Meena Kaur, Miss India 2021 Varsha Dongre and a few other differently-abled people were felicitated.

The SP (East) Ashutosh Bagri, ASP Jayveer Singh Bhadauria, ASP (HQ) Manisha Pathak Soni, and Anand Service Society’s director Jitendra Purohit and others were present in the programme.

Senior police officials in their address spoke on crimes committed against the differently-abled to increase awareness among the people.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 12:27 AM IST