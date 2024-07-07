Indore: Police Gear Up To Make Visits To Waterfalls Safe | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon season is upon us and people of the city often throng various waterfalls of the district to enjoy the view and water activities. However, these joyful times sometimes turn fatal when visitors drown. In the last five years, as many as 40 youths have lost their lives by drowning at various waterfalls and picnic spots in the district.

To raise awareness about the perils while visiting waterfalls and to ensure safe rescue operations in case any such unfortunate incident takes place in future, a joint mock drill was conducted by the Indore Rural police, Home Guard and SDERF team at Patalpani and Tincha waterfalls in the presence of Rural SP Hitika Vasal.

SP Hitika Vasal instructed all police station in-charges to identify picnic spots where people have lost their lives due to drowning over the past several years, install signboards at those places and make tourists aware of the need for caution. In compliance with the order, a mock joint rescue operation was conducted by the Indore Rural police, Home Guard personnel and SDERF team at Tincha Fall under Simrol police station and Patalpani under Badgonda police station.

FP Photo

The personnel demonstrated how people are rescued using equipment, life jackets and ropes. During the monsoon, the SDERF team has been deployed at the picnic spots to prevent incidents of drowning. According to the Indore Rural police, 40 youths aged between 16 and 25 have lost their lives at picnic spots like Sheetla Mata Fall, Patalpani, Bamniya Kund, Choral Dam, Yashwant Sagar, Tincha Fall, Junapani Waterfall, Gidiya Kho, and Hatyari Kho in the last five years.

SP Vasal has appealed to the public, stating that it is the responsibility of family members, school teachers and society to advice children not to go to such picnic spots alone without informing them. She added that it is our moral responsibility to educate our children about safety. DSP (Headquarters) Umakant Chaudhary has appealed to the members of the Gram Raksha Samiti and Van Raksha Samiti to be present at picnic spots on weekends to caution tourists and prevent them from entering into dangerous areas.

Fathers’ ordeals bring tears

After the mock drill, an attendee Manish Gupta, a resident of Brajeshwari Extension, who lost his son in such an incident, shared his ordeal. He had an only son, Raunak Gupta (19), who went to Junapani after skipping school on September 23, 2023. Raunak got into deep water and drowned. His family is still struggling with the grief of losing their only son and his wife remains in shock. He appealed to everyone present to educate their children about the dangers of visiting these hazardous picnic spots.

Another attendee, Anand Christopher of Pushpa Nagar, also shared his painful experience. His only son, Enock (16), went to Tincha Fall with friends without informing his parents on January 14, 2024. Enock entered deep water and drowned. Anand appealed to everyone to teach their children not to visit such dangerous places under anyone's influence. The experiences shared by both fathers were soul-stirring, bringing tears to the eyes of those present.

Warnings on caution boards installed at picnic spots:

* Tourist must not risk their lives for a selfie

* Several tourists have lost their lives at waterfalls in the past

* Do not go near the trench

* Don’t go down in water in an inebriated condition

* Do not go below the waterfall

* Wild animal-prone areas, be cautious

* Do not go into dense forest

* Don’t leave valuables in vehicles

* Leave the forest before sunset