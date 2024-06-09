Indore: Police Gather Info Pertaining To Paper Leak Case From DAVV | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After arresting three youths including an operator of a private college in connection with the MBA question paper leak case, a police team gathered information from DAVV University pertaining to the case on Saturday. The accused are also being questioned to know the role of other people in the case.

Gwaltoli police station in-charge Umesh Yadav said that Deepak Solanki, an operator of a private college and two students named Vishal and Dheerendra from the same college were arrested on Friday. The question paper of MBA first semester was leaked on May 25 and another paper was leaked on May 28.

After this information came to light, the university administration had written a letter to the police to investigate the case and to identify the accused involved in the case. After verifying more than two dozen mobile phone numbers, the police arrested the accused. Further information related to the case is being gathered from the accused.

Police claimed that Vishal met Deepak and told him to steal question paper from the principal’s office. He had a deal of Rs 8k and he had paid Rs 2k to Deepak as an advance. After that, Deepak who had the key of the principal’s office, somehow managed to steal the question paper by removing the seal carefully and reportedly circulated it on social media.

On Saturday, police officials reached the university and gathered some information. Also, the role of the college from where the paper was leaked is also being investigated.