Indore police excelled during PBD, says NRI from Qatar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On Saturday, a video of a NRI woman Elizabeth, who is from Qatar and who participated in the PBD conference, went viral on social media. In the video, the woman praised the Indore Police Commissioner along with the Madhya Pradesh chief minister.

She said, “I am very fortunate that I got this opportunity to explore Pravasi Bharatiya Divas."

Indore police were also involved with us in the entire journey. Tight security was seen everywhere on all three days. We could see police everywhere which were paying attention to security and safety very well. Thats why I want to thank the Indian government and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Police Commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra. Our whole journey was successful. We wish to explore it further. I will come back to Indore.” After the video of NRI woman surfaced on social media, Indore Police released this video on its social media group.