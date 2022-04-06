Indore: Police drive against erring schoolbuses

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Traffic Police, on Wednesday, continued its strict drive against schoolbuses which violate traffic rules and do not follow guidelines. The police imposed a total fine of Rs 51,750 on more than 101 buses.

Police officials said that it came to their notice that schoolbuses in the city were violating traffic rules. There were 43 buses that violated RLVD. Twenty-two buses and autos of a particular school got e-challans and 14 challans were imposed on buses of other schools. Over 101 buses were fined.

Senior police officials said no violation would be tolerated by any school at all. The police would not risk the lives of school students due to violations of bus drivers. Cops will take strict action against the drivers and school management if they continue to violate rules in future.

Police also imposed fines on schoolbuses for speeding, besides imposing fines on passenger buses, warning the drivers not to violate rules.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 11:35 PM IST