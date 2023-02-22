Indore: Police crackdown on traffic violators

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Public transport vehicles and passenger buses who ply on the roads display their whims and fancies at their own sweet will, thus choking the traffic and creating a hell-like situation.

However, all of them got a taste of the wrath of the traffic management police on Tuesday when they launched a drive against the public transport vehicles and passenger buses in the Gangwal Bus Stand area on Tuesday. Some auto rickshaws were also seized for running without permit.

Additional DCP (traffic) Anil Patidar said that the complaints were being received that the public transport vehicles are stopping anywhere at their own sweet will to take or drop the passengers due to which the traffic is thrown out of gear completely especially in the rush hours. A team of the traffic management police led by traffic subedar Jagrati Bisen reached the Gangwal Bus Stand and took action against the vehicles for violating traffic rules.

The team found that some buses were stopped by the driver in the middle of the road to accommodate passengers.

The police stopped such buses and slapped fines on them. The papers of these vehicles were also checked by the officials. After not finding permits for some auto rickshaws, the vehicles were seized.

Action against more than 25 vehicles including passenger buses, auto and other public transport vehicles was taken by the police. Also, the officers announced in the area that drivers must adhere to traffic rules or face action. Erratic parking is also a major issue and that problem was also addressed.

The vehicles parked outside the shops and offices were removed from there to make the traffic flow smoother.