Indore: Police Constables Suspended For Robbing Bus Driver Of Rs 14 Lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two police constables, who were arrested for robbing a bus driver of Rs 14 lakh, were suspended by the DCP on Thursday. The departmental inquiry has also begun into the case. It is said that the money was sent by a city trader to a counterpart in Ahmedabad when the policemen snatched money from the bus driver saying that he was involved in hawala operations. After that the constables fled the scene and they had shared the money later.

Additional DCP (zone-4) Abhinay Vishwakarma said that trader Ankit Jain had bought some goods for his business from a trader from Ahmedabad. He had given Rs 14 lakh to a bus driver named Narendra Tiwari on December 23. When the driver did not give the money to the trader in Ahmedabad for two days, Jain lodged a complaint against the driver a couple of days ago.

On Wednesday, the driver was caught by the police when he revealed that he was carrying money when he was stopped by two policemen posted in Chandan Nagar. The policemen snatched the bag containing money from him saying that he (driver) was involved in hawala operations and the money was meant for the same.

After that the policemen fled the scene. When the police presented the policemen before the driver, he identified them. After that the policemen named Yogesh Singh Chouhan and Deepak Yadav were arrested and they were booked under section 392 of the IPC. It is said that the policemen were in uniform so their uniforms were removed by the police before arresting them.

DCP (zone-4) Rajesh Kumar Singh said that the constables have been suspended and a departmental inquiry has begun to know the role of the constables. They will be dismissed from service only after the departmental inquiry against them.