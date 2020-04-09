Indore: Police constable saves pigeon dying from thirst

Temperatures are rising and though birds are back to the city, they are dying from thirst. Saving a pigeon, who was dying from thirst on Wednesday, police constable Ganshyam Patel became its saviour and fed it with water from his bottle.
The pigeon was the lucky one, who was noticed by the constable, who cared enough to save its life. Many pigeons are losing their lives everyday due to rising temperatures and lack of water resources. Their numbers are not even accounted due to lockdown.
Free Press appeals to all its readers to place a bowl of water outside their house, in their apartment balcony and wherever possible to support the lives of these wonderful creatures.
