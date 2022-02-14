Indore: Police constable commits suicide, reason unknown

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable posted at Pardeshipura police station in the city allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence in Banganga locality early Monday morning.

The police, however, said that nothing was recovered from spot that could help to establish the reason of suicide, it is said that the constable was in depression since death of his younger son.

The constable identified as Sunil Singh Sengar, 30, was a resident of Rewa and was presently residing at Raghuvansi colony in Banganga locality.

In-charge of Banganga police station, Rajendra Soni said that Sengar was spotted hanging from ceiling fan by his wife, who alerted the police. A case has been registered and investigation is on to establish the reason that drove him to end his life, Soni said.

According to information, Sengar’s younger son, who was suffering from illness since birth, died in January. Sengar had met several doctors and visited many hospitals but could not save his son. Therefore, he used to be depressed.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:29 PM IST