Indore: Police Commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra conferred President’s police medal for meritorious services

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The first commissioner of police (CP) of Indore, Harinarayanachari Mishra will be conferred President’s Police medal for meritorious services.

Mishra will receive the medal on the occasion of Independence Day Celebration in New Delhi.

The names of the President's medal winners were announced on Tuesday.

Mishra, who has served as DIG Indore twice and IG Indore, was recently appointed as first commissioner of Police, Indore.

He was applauded by the state government for his action against notorious criminals. He was the first IPS officer, who started demolition of illegal structures of notorious criminals. This model is now being followed across the state.

Mishra had also received appreciation for the investigation into rape and murder of a minor girl. The accused was convicted in 18 days.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 04:36 PM IST