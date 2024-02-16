Indore: Police Clueless Even After 24 Hours About Accused Who Robbed Dentist

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police are clueless about the accused, who robbed a dentist near her place in the Lasudia area and have not been able to even identify them even after 24 hours of the incident. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV installed near the spot but police said that the faces of the robbers are not clear so it is a challenge for the police to identify them. Two bikers robbed dentist Pooja Gupta while she was returning home from her clinic in the Mahalaxmi Nagar area late on Wednesday. One of the accused forcefully snatched the gold chain despite the dentist resisting the attempt and managed to take away half the chain. The incident has raised a question on police patrolling in the area.

Lasudia police station in charge Taresh Kumar Soni claimed that the CCTVs of other places are also being examined and the accused would be arrested soon.

Youth Held With Three Mobile Phones

Tukoganj police arrested a youth in connection with a mobile phone snatching incident and recovered three mobile phones from him on Thursday. According to the police, a coconut water vendor was robbed of his mobile phone by two bikers. During the investigation, a youth named Bhavesh, a resident of Devnagar area was arrested by the police. Three mobile phones were also recovered from him. He allegedly informed the police that he along with his friend had robbed the coconut water vendor.