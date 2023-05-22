Indore: Police carry out special drive against drunk driving

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the instruction of commissioner of police Makrand Deouskar, the police on Saturday night launched a special drive against the people driving the vehicles in an inebriated condition. During the drive, action was taken against more than 100 violators.

Vijay Nagar police station staff did a commendable job and seized 20 cars with inebriated drivers.

A heavy police force was seen on the roads late on Saturday night to take action against people who were returning home from parties and hotels where they had consumed liquor but were still driving their vehicles.

The police seized more than 24 cars with drunk drivers, and they had to return home in autos and cabs.

Vijay Nagar police seized 20 cars

Vijay Nagar police seized 20 cars during the checking at the busiest Vijay Nagar circle later on Saturday. On the instruction of the senior officers, ACP Sonakshi Sinha, TI Ravindra Singh Gurjar and their staff were deployed at the circle. As it was a weekend, heavy traffic was seen at night. The police officers checked the drivers with the help of the breath analysers. Police seized so many vehicles that there was no parking space left outside the police station.

Rajendra Nagar police seized 16 cars

The Rajendra Nagar police team led by TI Satish Patel checked over 200 vehicles and seized 16 cars where the drivers were found in an inebriated condition.