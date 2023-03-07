Indore: Police bandobast for festivals

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During festivals like Holi, Dhulandi, Shab-e-Barat and Rangpanchami, in view of proper police arrangements and security arrangements, a large police force of more than 2,000 personnel have been deployed in the entire city, who will be equipped with full resources to manage any untoward situation.

Police on Monday performed a drill and a meeting of high officials was also held.

Police officials said that during this, a surveillance system of CCTV cameras and drones has also been set up by the police in the city.

In the meeting, necessary guidelines have been given by the police commissioner to the police force, including the officers for effective actions during the festivals.

In order to maintain communal harmony and peace during the festivals, senior officers of all zones including the police commissioner and police station in-charge, regularly shall held peace committee meetings with dignitaries and programme organizers, to establish mutual coordination among them.

Due to Holika Dahan and Shab-e-Barat falling on the same day that is March 06-07, 2023 (Tuesday), the police should perform their duty maintaining full promptness and vigilance in order to maintain communal harmony. Shab-e-Barat of the Muslim community will be observed in the intervening night of March 07, during which the people of the Muslim community offers prayers at night.

Therefore, adequate police arrangements should be made at those places in the night and continuous patrolling should be done, it was decided during the meeting.

The routes and places of all the programmes to be held during Holi, Dhulendi and Rangpanchami should be checked and videography of the entire programme should be arranged.