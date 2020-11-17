Indore: Police assist 100 senior citizens through virtual counselling

Indore: With an aim to help the senior citizens and curb crime against them, city police have started the facility of virtual counselling for those elderly or senior citizens, who cannot reach the police station to lodge complaint due to the present corona situation. The police have helped about 100 senior citizens through the virtual counselling so far. For this, the police have issued a helpline number on which the victims will be able to get help immediately.

ASP Dr Prashant Choubey said taht the virtual counselling is being done for senior citizens for the last one and a half months. This is a successful attempt to provide immediate help to senior citizens who cannot reach the police station for the complaints. Senior citizens who are being unnecessarily tortured by their children, relatives or neighbours, are being counselled. People, who is torture them, is warned by the police. If the accused continues to harass the concerned senior citizen even after the police warning, an FIR can also be filed against that person.

Counselling started one-and-a-half months ago

According to ASP Choubey, virtual counselling was started one and a half months ago and during this time, around 100 senior citizens have been assisted through the counselling. Senior Citizen Helpline number (7049108493) is being promoted by 26000 members of Senior Citizen Police Panchayat. Senior citizens can register their complaint by making a phone call or sending messages on WhatsApp on this helpline.

Counselling is held every Wednesday

After receiving the complaint on the helpline number, the persons harassing the senior citizens are called by the police. The harassers are advised along with a warning. For this counselling, a time has been fixed from 11 am to 3 pm every Wednesday. During this time, the concerned person comes for the Counselling. The police called the victim and the person who harassed him, are called by the police after receiving a complaint on the helpline number. The victims, who are unable to reach the helpline centre, are counselled through the video calls or phone calls.

67-year-old helped immediately

Recently, a 67-year-old man living in the Annapurna area called the helpline number and informed that he lives on the first floor of a house. His neighbour is doing construction work at his house. During the construction work, a step of the stairs was broken due to which he was unable to downstairs. He also requested the neighbour to rebuild the stair but he ignored the man. The elderly man then called the Senior Citizen Helpline number and asked for help. After this, the police reached there and talked to the neighbour after that he rebuilt the stair.