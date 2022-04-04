Indore: Police arrest thief, recovers valuables worth Rs 5 lakh; search on to nab others

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city police on Monday arrested a thief who decamped valuables worth Rs 7 lakh from a house under Lasudiya Police Station area in Indore. The search to nab the other accused was on, an official said.

According to the police, the arrested accused was identified as Abdul Kadir (34). He committed the robbery along with two others Alishan Khan and Abdul.

Victim Gyanendra Vaishya, a resident of Scheme No 114, complained on March 22 that some unidentified persons entered his house and robbed his belongings. He told police that Rs 40,000 cash, gold jewelry, and other valuables were stolen.

The police said that the victim Gyanendra was sleeping in his room on the day of the incident. When he woke up he saw that his house was messed up and the things were misplaced. He scanned the CCTVs in his house in which he found that a group of three unidentified persons entered his house around 2 am. They entered the house through a vent in the bathroom. They searched lockers keys and took off with all the valuables.

recovered valuables | FP Photo

During interrogation, Kadir confessed the crime and told police that he had stolen two laptops, gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh.

The police recovered the valuables worth Rs 5 lakh from the accused Kadir. The police were, however, questioning him about the other two accused as they had the remaining valuables of value Rs 2 lakh.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Indore man recycles metallic scraps into valuable, attractive items

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 05:40 PM IST