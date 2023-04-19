Indore: Police act against buses for stopping at undesignated spots

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic management police on Tuesday launched a drive against passenger buses for stopping at undesignated spots and in no parking areas to take or drop passengers.

On the instruction of DCP (traffic) Manish Kumar Agrawal, the team of traffic subedar Amit Kumar Yadav took action against the bus drivers at the busiest Madhumila Square, Railway station and Park Road areas. The police team not only collected fines from bus drivers but also instructed them to follow traffic rules. The drivers were also instructed to take passengers only from the designated stops.

Action against cars with black films and wrong number plates

Another team of traffic management police took action against the driver using black film and wrong or fancy number plates for their vehicles on Tuesday. The police officials removed black films on the spot and collected fine from the drivers of the vehicles. The team undertook this checking drive at Lavkush Square and Super Corridor. A fine was also collected from the drivers for installing wrong or fancy number plates on their vehicles. During the drive, action was taken against 12 vehicles with black films and the drivers were warned not to use black film in future.