Indore PNB Robbery Case: On The Run Dismissed Army Man Held From Maternal Uncle's Place

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The dismissed army man, who was on the run in connection with the bank robbery of Rs 6.64 lakh, was arrested from his maternal uncleís village in UP on Thursday evening. He allegedly confessed to the crime and is being taken to the city. DCP (zone-2) Abhinay Vishwakarma informed Free Press that Arun Singh Rathore, a resident of Shyam Nagar Main and the accused of robbing Rs 6.64 lakh from Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Scheme Number 54 under Vijay Nagar police station jurisdiction, was arrested from Khiriya village in Etah district in UP. He had gone to meet his maternal uncle, who was unaware about his crime.

Some teams were sent to UP after finding his location. After finding Arun Singhís location in Mainpuri, police reached there and raided his sister's place on Wednesday evening but by then he had fled from there. Later, the police team again gathered information about his relatives in the area. After information, the crime branch team reached his maternal uncleís place in Khiriya village and arrested him from there. His maternal uncle was shocked seeing police at his place as he was unaware of Arun's crime.

It is noteworthy that Arun Singh wearing a raincoat and carrying a rifle entered the branch of PNB and opened fire using his rifle and fled the scene with cash on Tuesday evening. He was on a green bike and the police managed to identify him within 12 hours. When he removed his raincoat and mask, he was identified by the police. A raincoat, bike, rifle and Rs 3 lakh were also recovered from his house. His wife gave information to police that Arun Singh had reached home around 5 pm and left home without informing her.

He had given some cash to his wife and she had bought a television from an electronic showroom within three hours. The television was also recovered by the police. Police said that the accused reached UP after giving some cash to his wife but he did not tell his wife about his visit to UP.

Arun Singh had joined the Indian army in 1999 and was dismissed in 2006. After that he reached the city and worked as a security guard in a nationalised bank in Palasia area. After that he was employed at a jewellery showroom near PNB but he had later left the job in April. Since then, he has been unemployed. Arun and his family members were facing financial crunch. Police said that the exact reason behind his committing bank robbery could be known only after questioning him.