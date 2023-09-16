Indore: PM Vishwakarma Yojana Event At Labh Mandapam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Twitter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The programme in the city for the inauguration Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana will be held on 17th September at Labh Mandapam Conference Hall. Union minister for social justice and empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar will be the chief guest.

Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, tourism and culture minister Usha Thakur, MPs Shankar Lalwani and Kavita Patidar, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and district panchayat president Reena Malviya will be special guests. Besides, all the MLAs, the other public representatives of the district have been invited for the programme. More than 1000 beneficiaries from various departments are likely to participate in the programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the programme virtually. The program will start at 10:30 am. Under the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, 18 types of artisans and craftsmen engaged in traditional business and services have been included. They will be given training for skill upgradation. After the training, toolkits worth Rs 15,000 will be given. During the training, they will get a stipend of Rs 500 per day. After 18 months of training, beneficiaries can get a loan up to Rs 1 lakh. After repaying this loan, he can avail of another loan of Rs 2 lakh. They will also be given help in marketing. Under this scheme, carpenters, boat makers, gunsmiths, blacksmiths, toolkit makers, locksmiths, goldsmiths, potters, sculptors, stone carvers, stone breakers, cobblers, shoe makers, footwear artisans, masons, Basket, mat, broom makers, coir weavers, doll and toy makers, barbers, garland makers, washermen, tailors and fishing net makers have been included.