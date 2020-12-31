Indore:



​Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay ​​the foundation stone ​of 1000 1BHK flats under the Light House ​

p​roject (LHP) under Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India)​ at the cost of Rs 128 cr, on Friday, via video conferencing.​

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Urban​ Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh, Minister of State​ for Urban Development and Housing OPS Bhadoria, MP Shankar Lalwani,​ ​MLA Tulsiram Silawat will be present​, at the programme which ​me will begin at 10:30 am in Gulmarg campus, Kanadia Extension.

DPR of 53​,​724 units was approved by Indore Municipal​ Corporation under the Pradhan Mantri Awas (Urban) Scheme. Construction​ of about 15​,514 units is in progress in the first phase,​ which will be completed soon and housing will be made available to the​ eligible beneficiaries.



Six sites provided by​ ​the states / UTs under this challenge were shortlisted for the​ construction of the Light House Project (LHP) using proven,​ alternative and innovative technologies. India's cleanest cities

Indore is one of them.

The construction of the ​houses under the L​ight ​H​ouse project in the city is​ ​proposed to be implemented using pre-built sandwich panel technology.​ Indore Municipal Corporation has identified 4.19 hectares of land for

this project in the village of Kanadia within the municipal limits. As​ per the proposed layout plan, the parking +8 multi-storey structure​ ​will have more than 1000 1-BHK residential units. The estimated cost​ of construction of this project is Rs. 128 crores​, in which the cost​ per unit construction will be Rs. 12.50 lakhs. The proposed site is​ connected to the existing city level infrastructure such as transport,

water supply, electricity etc.



As per the guidelines received for the implementation of the LHP​ ​project, Rs 1.5 lakh will be available as a Gol-AHP grant and Rs 4.0​ lakh will be additionally provided by Gol as a Technology Innovation​ ​Grant (TIG). 1.0 lakhs will be provided as state government grant.​ ​

Therefore, out of the cost of Rs 12.50 lakh per unit, 6.5 lakh rupees​ per unit is being given as a grant component and the remaining 6 lakh​ rupees will be payable as share of beneficiaries. For branding and

marketing of this project, Indore Municipal Corporation has developed​ ​a website to encourage online application by the beneficiaries.