​Indore: PM ​to lay ​foundation stone​ ​​of Rs 128 cr Light House project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of 1000 1BHK flats under the Light House
project (LHP) under Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India) at the cost of Rs 128 cr, on Friday, via video conferencing.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh, Minister of State for Urban Development and Housing OPS Bhadoria, MP Shankar Lalwani, MLA Tulsiram Silawat will be present, at the programme which me will begin at 10:30 am in Gulmarg campus, Kanadia Extension.
DPR of 53,724 units was approved by Indore Municipal Corporation under the Pradhan Mantri Awas (Urban) Scheme. Construction of about 15,514 units is in progress in the first phase, which will be completed soon and housing will be made available to the eligible beneficiaries.
Six sites provided by the states / UTs under this challenge were shortlisted for the construction of the Light House Project (LHP) using proven, alternative and innovative technologies. India's cleanest cities
Indore is one of them.
The construction of the houses under the Light House project in the city is proposed to be implemented using pre-built sandwich panel technology. Indore Municipal Corporation has identified 4.19 hectares of land for
this project in the village of Kanadia within the municipal limits. As per the proposed layout plan, the parking +8 multi-storey structure will have more than 1000 1-BHK residential units. The estimated cost of construction of this project is Rs. 128 crores, in which the cost per unit construction will be Rs. 12.50 lakhs. The proposed site is connected to the existing city level infrastructure such as transport,
water supply, electricity etc.
As per the guidelines received for the implementation of the LHP project, Rs 1.5 lakh will be available as a Gol-AHP grant and Rs 4.0 lakh will be additionally provided by Gol as a Technology Innovation Grant (TIG). 1.0 lakhs will be provided as state government grant.
Therefore, out of the cost of Rs 12.50 lakh per unit, 6.5 lakh rupees per unit is being given as a grant component and the remaining 6 lakh rupees will be payable as share of beneficiaries. For branding and
marketing of this project, Indore Municipal Corporation has developed a website to encourage online application by the beneficiaries.
