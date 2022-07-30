e-Paper Get App

Indore: PM to interact with beneficiaries of energy sector schemes

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 01:27 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of energy sector schemes on July 30, which would include Deepanshu Patel, a young entrepreneur from Bedia village in Khargone district, who runs a small scale industry, said Discom officials on Friday.

Discom officials said that red chilli is produced in each tehsil of Khargone district. Timely electricity is needed for plant care, protection from pests, fertilising and watering the plants. In Khargone district, farmers are being provided electricity for ten hours a day as per the state government’s direction. About 50 irrigations are required for the chilli crop which matures in nine to ten months.

article-image

