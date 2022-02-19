Indore: PM to inaugurate Asia’s biggest Bio-CNG plant setup at 1 pm today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate Asia's biggest bio biomethanation plant setup in Indore today.

He will join the programme through video conferencing at 1 pm and will also interact with officials from Bhopal, Indore and Dewas. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, minister of petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri, and others will also join the programme virtually.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the event at trenching ground in Devguradia area where the plant has been set up. A big screen has been installed at the revenue for virtual inauguration of the facility.

In Indore, about 600 tonnes of household wet waste is generated every day. For treatment of this wet waste, Indore Municipal Corporation has set up a Bio CNG plant on a Public-Private Partnership model with a capacity of 550 MT. This plant will generate 18,000 kg of Bio CNG per day as well as 100 tonnes of compost.

The Bio-CNG will be used to power IMC’s transport buses.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 11:25 AM IST