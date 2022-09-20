Indore: PM once again praises Indore’s cleanliness management model

Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was once again all praise for Indore for its cleanliness management model.

At the two-day BJP national mayor’s conference in Gandhinagar, the PM, while attending the conference virtually, lauded Indore’s cleanliness model three times during his speech on Tuesday.

He said that Indore had clinched the ‘Cleanest City’ tag five times in a row. The PM said Indore sets new standards on the cleanliness front each year and retains the ‘Cleanest City’ tag. “Other cities need to learn from Indore. The cleanliness model of Indore should be implemented in other cities, too,” he added.

Modi said a roadmap was being prepared for urban development for the next 25 years. “Soon, the roadmap will be implemented in all the states. People have reposed faith in the BJP for development. People’s representatives need to live up to that trust,” he said.

A total of 121 mayors and deputy mayors of BJP-ruled urban local bodies from across the country are participating in the conference, at which all the public representatives were told about their respective action plans. Indore mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav is also attending the conference.