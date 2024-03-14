Indore: PM Modi Talks To Youth About His Experience

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi today participated in an event marking the nationwide outreach to provide credit assistance to the youth of the underprivileged sections through video conference. On this occasion, he interacted with the youth of the city. Through the programme, the PM inaugurated the National Portal for Social Upliftment and Employment-based Public Welfare (PM-SURAJ ‘Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan and Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan).

On this occasion, a programme was organised at Ravindra Natyagriha. The programme was attended by union social justice and empowerment minister Dr Virendra Khatik. PM Modi discussed with Narendra Sen, a talented young man from the city present in the programme and got to know his experiences. The young man informed that inspired by PM Modi he has set up a company working in the field of indigenous cloud and server.

The PM learned from this youth about his education, employment, life, difficulties faced in his workplace, government facilities and financial support received from them. Financial support has also been received from the Central and State Governments in the establishment of this company. My company is working in many countries of the world. In the program state scheduled tribe welfare minister Vijay Shah, water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani and Kavita Patidar, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, District Panchayat president Reena Satish Malviya, and others were present. PM-Suraj National Portal has been launched for loan assistance to deprived sections.

In the programme, Dr Khatik said that the portal is a symbol of PM Modi's commitment to give priority to the underprivileged. It is a transformative initiative, which aims to uplift the most deprived sections of society. Loan assistance will be provided through banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs)-micro finance institutions (MFIs) and other organisations to eligible individuals across the country. Under the Namaste scheme implemented for mechanical sanitation system, Ayushman health cards and PPE kits were also distributed to Safai Mitras (sewer and septic tank workers) of the city. The initiative is another important effort towards the health and safety of workers working in challenging conditions.