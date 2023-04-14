Indore: Plying of animal-driven carts banned between 12 noon and 3 pm 

Indore Collector Ilayaraja T |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district magistrate Dr Ilayaraja T issued a prohibitory order on Thursday banning the use of animal-driven carts to carry weight and passengers. The order was passed under the Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and Prevention of Cruelty to Transport and Agricultural Animals Rules 1965. As per the order the ban will be effective from 12 noon to 3 pm every day from April 20 to June 30.

In the district, the temperature remains above 37 degree Celsius continuously between 12 noon and 3 pm every day in the hot summer conditions. During this period, keeping material (load) on animals in the district or using them as a ride or using bullock cart, buffalo cart, camel-cart, mule-cart, pony-cart, horse-cart and donkey carts to transport material would be prohibited.

Read Also Indore: DAVV gives 3 day ultimatum to college for sending internal marks