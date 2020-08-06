Indore: Plans afoot to make Gulawat Lotus Valley bloom

Indore: Gulawat Lotus Valley located in Depalpur Block of the district will be further beautified and necessary facilities including parking for tourists will be provided.

District panchayat chief executive officer, Rohan Saxena, who inspected the site on Thursday, said that action plan would be prepared and necessary instruction have been issued.

He directed the accompanying officials to prepare an action plan for basic amenities including drinking water, toilets, parking etc so that tourists do not face any problems and more and more tourists are attracted to the place and it becomes a major centre for tourism. The tourist spot is at the backwater of the Yashwant Sagar dam. The whole valley looks charming because of the large number of red lotus flowers that grow here. At the bank, there is a small but dense bamboo forest that adds to its charm and beauty and it feels like a place out of Kashmir valley.