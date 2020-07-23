Indore: Plan to prevent crowding during festivals in offing 

Indore: Collector and district magistrate Manish Singh stated on Thursday that public representatives and the district crisis management committee are going to come up with a plan to ensure there is no crowding in public places during the upcoming festival season. Singh, once again, ruled out the need for a lockdown in the district excepting Sundays.

Singh was talking to media on the sideline of the review meeting presided over by additional chief secretary (Health) Mohammad Suleman here at divisional ccommissioner's office. He was asked about the planning of the district administration for upcoming festivals Eid on July 30 and Rakshabandhan on August 3, as there was fear that these festivals would trigger coronavirus cases.

Collector Singh said that we all are aware that such kind of congregation helps in the spread of the infection. But at the same the time the sentiments of the people also haveto be respected. Thus, we will devise a plan in consultation with the public representatives in days to come.