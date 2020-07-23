Indore: Plan to prevent crowding during festivals in offing 

Indore: Collector and district magistrate Manish Singh stated on Thursday that public representatives and the district crisis management committee are going to come up with a plan to ensure there is no crowding in public places during the upcoming festival season. Singh, once again, ruled out the need for a lockdown in the district excepting Sundays.
Singh was talking to media on the sideline of the review meeting presided over by additional chief secretary (Health) Mohammad Suleman here at divisional ccommissioner's office. He was asked about the planning of the district administration for upcoming festivals Eid on July 30 and Rakshabandhan on August 3, as there was fear that these festivals would trigger coronavirus cases.
Collector Singh said that we all are aware that such kind of congregation helps in the spread of the infection. But at the same the time the sentiments of the people also haveto be respected. Thus, we will devise a plan in consultation with the public representatives in days to come.
He said there is no lockdown in the city at the moment. But the decision on lockdown depends on public awareness.
He said that lockdown will further worsen the economic activities of the city. ‘We want everyone's employment to run smoothly. But at this time it is not possible to ignore crowding if we want to control corona. So we all have to cooperate be it politicians, administration or the public.
Super Speciality Hospital
Collector Singh informed that supply of certain special furniture and equipment is continuing from New Delhi. Their installation is also underway. However, the hospital is ready for use in case there is an immediate requirement.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)