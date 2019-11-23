Indore: Plan to make non-Ayushman patients pay in hospitals

Indore: Now, medical services in government medical colleges and associated hospitals would not be free for all as the government is planning to make it paid for the patients not falling under Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

Deputy Secretary of Medical Education Department Somesh Mishra said this is a way to motivate people to get themselves registered in Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

Mishra visited MGM Medical College and MY Hospital for inspecting the facilities for the patients under Ayushman Bharat scheme on Saturday.

Addressing media, he said, “We are planning to start paid medical services for the patients not registered under Ayushman Bharat Scheme. It is under discussion and we will soon come with a plan for the same.”

Mishra added that the initiative will motivate the eligible people to get themselves register under the scheme at the earliest.

“We have a target of covering 50 percent population of the state and there is a lot of scope for improvement. MGM Medical College and MY Hospital is at the top in state for implementing and treating patients under Ayushman Scheme,” he said.

The Deputy Secretary also added that MGM Medical College, Indore is the model college for all the government medical colleges in the state in terms of administration, seats, and management of hospitals as well.

Meanwhile, Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Jyoti Bindal said that they are preparing a plan and packages for non-Ayushman patients on the basis of guidelines given by the state government.

More than 5000 patients treated under scheme at MYH: MY Hospital tops in the state in terms of treating patients under Ayushman Bharat scheme.

As per the hospital administration, more than 5000 patients have been registered and treated under the scheme. The hospital has treated the patients and a payment of over 1.5 crore is pending with the government.