 Indore: Plaint filed in court seeking FIR in Beleshwar temple tragedy case 
The petition stated that as many as 36 people were killed and 18 others were injured as the roof of a bawdi at the temple had caved in on Ram Navami.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 12:59 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former corporator Dilip Kaushal has filed a complaint petition in a local court in connection with Shri Beleshwar MahadevJhulelal Temple tragedy seeking FIR against the then municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal and 10 others. 

Through his petition filed through senior advocate Manohar Dalal, Kaushal he has demanded FIR against Pratibha Pal, who is currently posted as Rewa collector, removal officer Lata Aggarwal, assistant removal officer Ashwin Janpade, Zone 18 officer Atiq Khan, city engineer Anoop Goyal, temple trust president Swearam Galani and others under Sections 201, 204, 295 and 295A 

These sections are related to destroying evidence of the incident and damaging or desecrating a place of worship with the intention of insulting the religion of any community. 

The petition stated that as many as 36 people were killed and 18 others were injured as the roof of a bawdi at the temple had caved in on Ram Navami. 

Kaushal also alleged that the bawdi was deliberately demolished after the incident and covered so as to destroy the evidence. 

Dalal said that the petition seeks to fix and punish those found guilty. 

He sought to know why the bawdi was demolished and covered despite the fact that it contains serious evidence of the tragedy. 

Following a PIL filed by Kaushal, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court had on Tuesday issued notices to the state government, IMC and 4 other respondents. 

