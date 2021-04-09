Indore: Pithampur to get investment close to Rs 13,000 crore in 2 years

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the scary news of Corona, there’s a silver lining in the economy front. On Thursday, bhoomipujan or inauguration of 156 units took place in Pithampur. Out of these, the CM was virtually present from Bhopal at the function of two 2 units. In the next 2 years, investments to the tune of over Rs 13,700 crore are likely to come to the industrial hub.

It is expected to provide jobs to over 50,000 people. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday inaugurated 1891 micro, small and medium enterprises of the state from Minto Hall in Bhopal through a virtual program. On this occasion, two industries located in Pithampur were also shown green signal virtually by the CM. A programme was also organised in the city at Jaal Auditorium where MP Shankar Lalwani, MSME Minister OP Saklecha, ADM Pawan Jain were present.

This was corroborated by Sunil Tripathi, General Manager AKVN.

MP Lalwani informed about the future of industrialization in the

district and said that industrial clusters in the district are

proposed to be developed by private sector companies through the

schemes of Government of India. The main ones are toy,

furniture, pharma, food processing and confectionery clusters.