Indore: Pithampur police solve 2 theft cases, recover cash, stolen goods

Mhow(Pithampur)(FPNS)
The Sector 3 police of Pithampur Industrial Area claimed to have solved two cases of theft in their area and have arrested three persons, including a minor, while three others are absconding, said CSP Tarunendra Singh Baghel.
The CSP said two months back the thieves had stolen over Rs 40,000 cash from donation box of a temple at Indo Rama and had also stolen mobile phones and accessories worth lakhs from a shop the same night.
Police received tip-off that three persons who were involved in the theft were staying at a nearby slum. One of them is a minor. They were questioned and they confessed their crime and said three other persons, including a minor were also involved in the theft. All three are absconding.
Police recovered Rs 24,000 in cash and mobile phone and accessories worth Rs 90,000 from their possession.
