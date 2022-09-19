Indore: Pitch curator gifts Sachin ball of the match in which he scored 200 runs

Samandar Singh and Sachin Tendulkar |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

For 12 years Holkar Stadium's pitch curator Samandar Singh had kept the ball of the match (Second ODI played between India and South Africa on 24 February, 2010 in Gwalior) in which Sachin Tendulkar had scored 200 runs.

Samandar wanted Sachin’s autograph on the ball, but when the latter saw the ball he requested Samandar to gift him the ball. It was a request that Samandar could not refuse, and he got all emotional and gave the ball to Sachin. “It is a great feeling that Sachin wanted something from me,” Samandar said. Sachin also met Samandar’s family, and also promised a return gift to Samandar!