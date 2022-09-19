e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Pitch curator gifts Sachin ball of the match in which he scored 200 runs

Indore: Pitch curator gifts Sachin ball of the match in which he scored 200 runs

It was a request that Samandar could not refuse, and he got all emotional and gave the ball to Sachin.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 12:51 AM IST
article-image
Samandar Singh and Sachin Tendulkar |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

For 12 years Holkar Stadium's pitch curator Samandar Singh had kept the ball of the match (Second ODI played between India and South Africa on 24 February, 2010 in Gwalior) in which Sachin Tendulkar had scored 200 runs.

Samandar wanted Sachin’s autograph on the ball, but when the latter saw the ball he requested Samandar to gift him the ball. It was a request that Samandar could not refuse, and he got all emotional and gave the ball to Sachin. “It is a great feeling that Sachin wanted something from me,” Samandar said. Sachin also met Samandar’s family, and also promised a return gift to Samandar!

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Application for pilgrimage to Tirupati invited till Sept 26

Indore: Application for pilgrimage to Tirupati invited till Sept 26

Dengue scare: Four more cases detected, total now reaches 42 in Indore

Dengue scare: Four more cases detected, total now reaches 42 in Indore

Indore: 64% more rainfall than in same period last year

Indore: 64% more rainfall than in same period last year

Indore: Three held for stealing goods worth lakhs from oil trader

Indore: Three held for stealing goods worth lakhs from oil trader

Indore: Man opened fire on pub owner, friend over refusing to give entry in pub

Indore: Man opened fire on pub owner, friend over refusing to give entry in pub