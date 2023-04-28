Indore: ‘Phygidigital is redefining marketing experience’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Management Association organised an exclusive session Phygidigital- Redefining marketing experience here on Thursday.

The session was for IMA members. The speaker of the session was Sapna Parashar, associate professor Marketing in Nirma University, Ahmedabad. She said that Phygidigital is the concept of using technology to bridge the digital and the physical world with the purpose of providing unique interactive experiences for the user. It helps in improving customer engagement by creating an enhanced experience. It allows brands to collect data on customer preferences and behaviour. The model of Phygidigital emphasises key aspects like ease of use, speed, convenience, and support and enables brands and businesses to effectively promote products and services online.

Phygidigital eliminates boundaries between the physical and digital world. It does so by using new technologies such as the Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), or Artificial Intelligence (AI). It helps in improving engagement by creating an enhanced experience and allows customers to complete their journey in whichever way is most comfortable for them.