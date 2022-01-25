Indore: PhD vacancies declared 2 months ago, DET date still not out

Indore



Though Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) had released vacancies with PhD supervisors under it about two months ago, it has not yet finalised the date for the doctoral entrance test (DET).

The exam, pending for the last two years, was likely to be held in April, but the Covid-19 situation may delay it further.

“It is just not any other exam. Candidates from across the country come to take DET. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, it will not be possible for all PhD aspirants to travel to Indore to take the exam. So, as of now, we are not scheduling the exam date. As the situation eases, we will declare the date of the exam,” said CET organising committee chairman Prof Abhay Kumar.

He signalled that the exams could be held in April.

Two months ago, the DAVV had released a list of vacancies with guides registered with it. At that time, the number of vacancies was under 1000. That figure has increased and reached around 1100. This would be the biggest DET in terms of vacancies.

Registrar Anil Sharma said that the university may open an online link for the registration of candidates in three to four days.



ReplyForward

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 09:52 PM IST