Indore: Ph.D not mandatory for appointment of assistant professors till 2023

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is at it once again. The only Grade A+ accredited university in the state has once again announced plans to cancel the ongoing process for filling backlog teaching posts and calling applications afresh.

The university cited a change in the rules for appointment of assistant professors as the reason for cancelling the notification it issued for filling as many as 47 posts lying vacant in 17 of its teaching departments.

In October last year, the UGC had released the mandatory condition of Ph.D for appointment of assistant professors owing to the Covid-19 crisis till December 2023. The decision was taken as many candidates could not complete their Ph.D due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Nearly eight months after inviting affiliations for filling the backlog of teaching posts, DAVV has announced plans to call fresh applications citing the notification by the UGC wherein it stated that Ph.D was not mandatory for appointment of assistant professors till 2023. DAVV said that it would issue a fresh notification for calling applications for assistant professors.

The announcement of cancellation of the ongoing process came when the DAVV had sent the names of subject experts to Raj Bhawan for formation of interview boards.

In July 2021, applications were invited for filling the posts, but, since then, the matter was lying in the cold storage.

In January, the DAVV academic council had given its go-ahead for filling the backlog posts. The interviews were expected from mid-April, but the university has announced plans to cancel the ongoing recruitment process.

This is the fourth time in the past nine years that the recruitment process has been cancelled. Ahead of the NAAC peer team’s visit to DAVV for accreditation in 2013, a notification was issued for filling vacant teaching posts, but, later, the notification was thrown into the dustbin after the inspection of the peer team got over.

In 2015, DAVV again advertised the posts, but did not do appointments. In 2019, DAVV invited applications for contractual appointments against vacant teaching posts, but it was stopped citing a roster issue.

Last year, the notification was issued for filling backlog posts, but the process has been stopped again.

“We have to call applications afresh for backlog posts due to the UGC notification which relaxed the condition of Ph.D for filling posts of assistant professors. A fresh notification will be issued in April and the backlog posts will be filled,” vice-chancellor professor Renu Jain said.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 01:12 AM IST