Indore: Petitions Challenging MPPSC Move To Delete Two Questions Dismissed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur dismissed petitions challenging the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission's move to delete two questions from state service and state forest service exam-2022.

MPPSC had deleted question nos. 26 and 61 asked in state service and forest service exam-2022 by stating that none of the choices provided as options were correct.

However, some candidates had moved court stating that the questions contained the correct answers and, therefore, they should not have been deleted. The petitioners stated that they should have been awarded marks for giving correct answers and if done so they would have cleared the preliminary examination.

One question was related to the date of Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission coming into existence.

The petitioners had claimed that the correct answer was February 1, 1994, which was provided as one of the options.

The other question was related to the starting of Quit India Movement.

The petitioners had claimed that the correct answer was August 9, 1942, which was provided as one of the options.

The MPPSC informed the court that all options provided for both questions were incorrect.

The court was informed that the notification for constitution of MP State Election Commission was issued on February 1, 1994, but it came into existence on February 15, 1994, with the assumption of office by the first State Election Commissioner.

The correct answer did not find a place in the options given by the PSC, so it was deleted.

Similarly, the MPPSC stated that the options provided for question related to Quit India Movement were also incorrect.

As per Modern India, authored by Bipan Chandra, recognised by National Council of Educational Research and Training India, the Quit India Movement was started on the night of August 8, 1942, and before the Congress could start a movement, the Government cracked down by arresting the Congress leaders including (Mahatma) Gandhi in the early morning of August 9, 1942. Therefore, on August 9, 1942, the Congress leaders were arrested in retaliation to starting of the Quit India Movement, which was declared on August 8, 1942.

The correct answer was August 8, 1942, which was not given as an option in the question therefore it was deleted, the court was informed.

After listening to all the parties, Justice GS Ahluwalia observed that no case is made out warranting interference.

With this observation, he dismissed the petitions.