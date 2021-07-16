Indore: Petition seeks SIT in Santosh Verma case

Indore: The case of Santosh Verma becoming IAS on the basis of the fake order of a court has reached Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court. A petition has been filed in the HC requesting for the formation of SIT in the case. The petitioners also stated that the investigation should be done under the supervision of the High Court.

This petition has been filed by advocate Dharmendra Gurjar on behalf of Advocate Alok Kumawat. In the petition, the chief secretary, secretary home, IG and SP Indore and TI of Lasudia and MG Road police stations have been made respondents.

It is noteworthy that officer Santosh Verma is accused of making a court order with the forged signature of a special judge to become an IAS and present it before the DPC committee.