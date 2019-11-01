Indore: Perversion of integrity is also corruption: IIM-I director

Indore: Indian Institute of Management Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai on Friday said that for him, perversion of integrity is also corruption.

“Corruption is defined as abuse of public power for private gain, or bribery or nepotism or misappropriation of funds. For me, however, perversion of integrity is also corruption. Any person, who is not doing the work allotted to him with full integrity and devotion, is corrupt. Humans have the power to do what they want to achieve. And humanity is to follow integrity in what you do,” he said while addressing a programme organised for taking pledge for unity and integrity.

The programme was part of vigilance awareness week, and IIM Indore community gathered together to take integrity and unity pledge on Friday.

The institute community acknowledged its responsibility to lead by example and the need to put in place safeguards, integrity frameworks and code of ethics to ensure that they are not a part of any corrupt practice.

On this occasion, the institute also administered unity pledge and remembered the contribution of country’s first deputy prime minister and home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and pledged to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the nation.