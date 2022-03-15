Indore: Person accused in a rape case blackmails victim’s husband

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man against whom a rape case was registered allegedly blackmailed the victim’s husband for withdrawing the case by registering a cheque dishonour case. The husband has registered a case against the accused at Lasudiya police station.

The police said that the victim, in his complaint, stated that the accused had raped his wife in 2020 and he was out on bail in the case. He added that he ran a business and had given blank cheques to someone as security. The accused befriended that person and somehow managed to obtain those cheques. He later registered a cheque bounce case against the victim using those blank cheques.

Woman duped of Rs 60 lakh

In a case registered at the Lasudiya police station, the victim was duped of Rs 60 lakh by the accused. The police said that the victim met the accused at a garba programme. Later, they became friends and the accused started sharing his problems with her. One day, the accused demanded financial help from the victim who took all her jewellery and those of her in-laws to give to the accused. It was worth around Rs 60 lakh. The accused promised her to return them in a few months but did not.

Later, on dhanteras, when the victim’s husband asked her to bring all the jewellery for worship, she disclosed the incident. When the accused did not return the jewellery even after repeated reminders, the victim lodged a complaint.

ALSO READ Indore: Court compensates victims of corona

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:40 AM IST