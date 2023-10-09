 Indore: Permission For Jaya Kishori’s Event Granted With 19 Riders   
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Permission For Jaya Kishori’s Event Granted With 19 Riders   

Indore: Permission For Jaya Kishori’s Event Granted With 19 Riders   

On the same day, the deputy police commissioner’s office issued the permission while imposing various conditions.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 01:19 AM IST
article-image
Jaya Kishori

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Permission has been granted on the application of Indore-1 seat sitting MLA Sanjay Shukla for religious discourse by preacher Jaya Kishori at Dalalbagh in the city. However, 19 conditions have been imposed with the permission.  

One of the conditions states that if the election code of conduct is implemented then the organiser would have to take fresh permission from the returning officer concerned for the event.

Shukla had met the police commissioner Makrand Deoskar at his office on Saturday and alleged that more than one month has passed since the application was submitted for “Katha” by Jaya Kishori in the city.

Shukla had alleged that the permission was not being given due to pressure from BJP senior leader and Indore-1 candidate Kailash Vijayvargiya.

On the same day, the deputy police commissioner’s office issued the permission while imposing various conditions. As per one of the conditions, the religious discourse will take place from 3 pm to 6 pm between October 10 and October 20. 

Read Also
MP: Piyush Goyal To Address Enlightenment Conference Today  
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Prize Distribution Programme To Mark Wild Animal Conservation Week

MP: Prize Distribution Programme To Mark Wild Animal Conservation Week

MP: Author Gets International Recognition

MP: Author Gets International Recognition

MP: National Conference On Emerging Trends In Engg & Tech Held

MP: National Conference On Emerging Trends In Engg & Tech Held

Madhya Pradesh: Funfair Organised In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Funfair Organised In Ujjain

‘People Should Support PM’s Resolution To Make India Developed County’

‘People Should Support PM’s Resolution To Make India Developed County’