Indore: People’s lack of interest hits ‘Vaccination Maha Abhiyan’, only 18 per cent target met

Indore

The lack of enthusiasm among people to get the second dose of vaccination hit another mega vaccination drive as the administration and health department could achieve only 50 per cent of the set target.

The department had set the lowest target as compared to the previous mega vaccination drive i.e. of 1 lakh doses to be administered mostly for the second dose of vaccine but they could achieve only 18,000 doses target with great difficulty.

During the first two vaccination drives, the highest number of vaccines was administered, but the district is lagging behind in the last two drives.

“We have vaccinated over 18,000 people on Thursday till 7 pm and update of the figures was continued till late on Cowin portal. Our main focus was on administering a second dose and also on vaccinating pregnant women as special centres in each municipal zone were prepared for them to get vaccinated,” Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He said that they got a poor response as compared to previous vaccination drives and the major reason behind it is the laid back attitude of people.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 12:34 AM IST