Indore: 'People with better control over instincts likely to do better'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): People with better mental control over instincts are more likely to do better than others who are more instinctive, said business consultant and mental toughness coach, Amber Arondekar, while addressing a session organised by Indore Management Association here on Satuday.

Amber, who is a mental toughness consultant to Madhya Pradesh, Vidharbh and Chattisgarh Cricket Associations was speaking on the subject ‘Mental Toughness for Business Success’.

He further said it is not about who is more capable, skilful or talented. It is about who is able to handle pressures, stressors, and temptations better. He further said that mental toughness is usually misconstrued as ability to perform better under pressure or adverse situations.

However, this is only partially correct. Mental toughness is more about following your decided regimen even when the situation is favourable.

Arondekar further said, Mental toughness is also about staying in present and controlling what is controllable. As human beings, business owners are often dwelling on regrets of past, or worried about future. This does not let them do as much as they are capable of.

Mental weakness makes us look for things that are known to us. We look forward to doing things that we are comfortable doing, something that is pleasurable to us, or something that we expect to be applauded for.

Symptoms of mental weakness :

Active hours

Energy that you maintain throughout the day.

Do you think or talk negative?

Not doing what you must do and being ok with it.

Failing to follow regimen.

Not pushing you out of comfort zone.

Taking things personally.

Procrastination.

Being complacent when you know you haven't done enough.

Falling prey to wrong priority. Or having shifting priorities.

When your focus is less on big gain and more on tiny gains.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 12:55 AM IST