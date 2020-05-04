Indore: People will be allowed to go outside state

Indore: People will be permitted to go out of the state and the process will be put in place within the next four to five days, said collector Manish Singh. He said subsequently permission will be given to travel within the state.

The collector once again reiterated that all shops including liquor shops will remain closed during the lockdown period. He said no permission has been given to open doctor's clinics in the district. He clarified that guidelines issued by the government of India are just advisories, but since the condition in each region is different the decisions have to be taken accordingly. He said in case of exemptions, separate orders would be issued. He warned that strict action would be taken in case of violation of lockdown rules.

Collector Singh informed that free treatment is being given in SAIMS which has a bed capacity 1165, MTH (bed capacity 300), MRTB (bed capacity 70) and Chest Centre (bed capacity 70).

Arpan Hospital to be sealed today

Collector Singh said that Arpan Hospital will be sealed on Tuesday after the discharge of the hospitalised patients. The hospital has failed to meet the criteria required for COVID-19 hospitals. It will be fully sanitisedsed after the patients leave.