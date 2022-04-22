Indore: People warm up to EVs in city, demand up by 40%

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Amid an increase in fuel prices, Indore has witnessed an increase in the number of electric vehicles (EV) in 2021-2022. Officials of the Regional Transport Office claimed that the demand for EVs in Indore has taken a jump after the second wave of Covid-19 and it is increased by over 40 per cent in a year.

Indoreans seem to be more interested in electric two-wheelers instead of four-wheelers as the number of electric two-wheelers sold in Indore is 16 times more than the number of electric cars sold.

Assistant Regional Transport Officer Archana Mishra said, “There has been an increase in the number of electric vehicles in Indore district throughout the financial year 2021-22. People are now opting for EVs as their first choice for commuting. There is over 40 per cent rise in demand of EVs in Indore. Sale of cars running on traditional fuel also increased as over 55,000 new cars were registered in two years."

She also added that the government has also been working on building infrastructure for EVs as the vehicles would help in pulling down the pollution as well. The official also agreed that the hike in fuel price is the reason for a sudden increase in demand for EVs in the city.

As per the RTO records, as many as 5,799 electric vehicles is registered in the city in the last couple of years. Out of this, the number of E-rickshaws is the highest i.e. 2,805 while e-scooters stand second with 2,759 units registered in the city.

The number of electric cars registered in the city was 159 till March 31 and it is increasing swiftly.

“Registration of electric cars is also increasing with many manufacturing companies launching their cars. With increasing EVs, demand for charging stations would also increase and the government is working over the same,” the ARTO added.

EV scooter fires raise concern, govt warns of heavy penalty

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed anguish over several mishaps involving electric two-wheelers on Thursday and said that the government will issue necessary orders on defaulting companies after receiving the report of an expert panel that has been constituted to enquire into these incidents.

In his tweet, Gadkari stated, “We will soon issue quality-centric guidelines for Electric Vehicles. If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will be ordered.”

An 80-year-old man died in Telangana’s Nizamabad district when the battery of an electric scooter exploded while being charged. Later, Pure EV announced its decision to recall 2,000 vehicles belonging to models ETrance Plus and EPluto 7G.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 12:44 AM IST