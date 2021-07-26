Indore: People throng temples since early morning on first Sawan Somvar

Indore

The last 16 months of coronavirus broke families took lives, drove people to starvation and what not. On the first Monday of Sawan month, i.e. Sawan Somvar, devotees prayed for their families and world to win over coronavirus.

Many prayed for the peace and strength of those who lost their near and dear ones in the second wave. In Indore, crowds were seen in other temples including Gendeshwar Mahadev, Bhuteshwar Mahadev temple among others since morning.

Sawan started from Sunday with a light drizzle. Devotees reached the temple from early morning on the first Monday to have darshan of God.

Devotees worshipped Lord Shiva by queuing up from 5 o'clock in the morning. Devotees kept Sawan Somvar fast and worshipped Lord Shiva in various urban and rural areas of Indore district.

According to the guideline for control of coronavirus, only 50 devotees were allowed inside the temple at a time. However, people were seen violating the norms as they crowded at the temple and some didn’t even bother about wearing the mask properly.

Among rituals, first Jal Abhishek was performed. Further, Bel Patra, Dhatura fruits & flowers, raw milk, akshat, chandan, vibhuti were offered to Shiva lingam. Shringar items were offered to the goddess Parvati.

Attractive electrical decoration was also done in many temples in evening hours. Lord Shiva was seen surrounded by snow, flowers and other colourful decorations.

Major decorations and celebrations were seen in Jabareshwar temple, Rajwada; Indreshwar Mahadev temple located in Pandharinath; Gendeshwar Mahadev Temple at Pardeshipura; ancient Bhuteshwar temple in Panchkuia; Kantaphod temple in Navlakha; and Gupteshwar temple located in Devguradiya.

These temples had also changed routes and created lanes to avoid over-crowding in the temple premises.

A large number of devotees from Indore went to Ujjain for darshan of Lord Mahakal.