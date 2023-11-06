Indore: People Struggle With Heavy Traffic, City Buses Prohibited From Rajwada, Jawahar Marg During Festive Season

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): This is the festive season and people are coming out in large numbers to do their shopping. A large number of these people are coming to Rajwada and nearby markets daily creating chaos and heavy traffic pressure in the area including on Jawahar Marg leading to jam-like situations for a major part of the day.

In order to relieve the traffic pressure and improve the situation the traffic management police have prohibited the entry of the city buses in this area during the festive season. The routes for the buses are being diverted through Mriganayani, Sanjay Setu, Nandlalpura, Collectorate, etc. for the convenience of the people and the passengers travelling in the buses.

ANANDSHIVRE

Heavy traffic pressure has been seen in the Rajwada area for a few days as people from other districts are also coming here for shopping. Jam like situations are seen in the Rajwada area and on the busiest Jawahar Marg on a regular basis.

On the instructions of DCP (traffic management) Manish Kumar Agrawal, the traffic police teams of all the zones of the city have been deployed in the Rajwada area to manage the traffic situation. The police would patrol the area to keep an eye on the situation.

Shopkeepers have been asked to remove their goods from the road and the police have made an appeal that wrongly parked vehicles in the market and hoardings/boards kept outside shops be removed otherwise they will be forcibly removed.

The police have appealed that people coming by vehicles to do their shopping should park their vehicles only in the parking lots in different areas so that there is no inconvenience to other road users and the traffic can flow smoothly. Special traffic arrangements would be made by all police teams during the morning and evening hours in their respective areas.

